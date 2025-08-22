The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Audrey Turner, age 43, at the Residence Inn Atlanta McDonough, at 1200 Avalon Parkway, McDonough, Henry County. Turner was wanted in connection to an Amber Alert issued on August 18 out of Riviera Beach, Florida.

Following several tips, investigators determined Turner and her children (ages 3 and 11) were located in McDonough.

The children were turned over to a Georgia Division of Family and Children Services investigator and Turner was booked into the Fulton County Jail, where she is awaiting extradition to Florida.

Additional agencies on scene were Clayton County Police Department, Henry County Police Department, Hampton Police Department, and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.