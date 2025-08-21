Richmond County officials are working to recover what may be a body from the Savannah River near Lock and Dam Road this morning.

What’s happening: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1800 block of Lock and Dam Road at 7:34am after receiving reports of a possible body in the river, according to officials.

The Response: The Richmond County Fire Department is currently on scene attempting a recovery operation while sheriff’s investigators conduct their initial investigation.

Between the lines: Authorities have not confirmed whether a body has been found or recovered, only that they’re responding to reports of a “possible body.”

The Big Picture: The Lock and Dam area sits along the Savannah River and is a popular recreation spot for Augusta residents.

The Sources: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.