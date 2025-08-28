MACON — A 23-year-old woman was found dead late Wednesday morning on Rocky Creek Road in Macon after what investigators say appears to be a hit-and-run crash.

What We Know: Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2200 block of Rocky Creek Road just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday as part of a missing person follow-up. When they arrived, they found a woman who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner LuAnn Stone. Authorities have not yet released her name, pending notification of her family.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the case is being treated as a suspected hit-and-run, though investigators have not released details about a possible suspect vehicle.

By The Numbers:

1 victim, a 23-year-old woman.

Found just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Located in the 2200 block of Rocky Creek Road.

Take Action:

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 478-751-7500. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.