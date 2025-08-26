MACON — A driver wanted in two counties led officers on a dangerous chase across Middle Georgia Tuesday before crashing and being arrested.

What Happened: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Fredrick Gray tried to stop a Ford on Mercer University Drive after a system alert showed the driver had a suspended license and was wanted in Houston County and Columbus.

Instead of stopping, the driver sped off. Deputies said the car hit speeds over 100 miles per hour as it raced toward Hawkinsville Road. Houston County deputies laid down spike strips, which the car drove over before crashing into a tree near Booth Road.

The driver ran from the wreck but was caught within moments. He was taken to a hospital, then to the Bibb County jail, facing several charges.

Between the Lines: The chase involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Special Investigations units

Houston County Sheriff’s Office

Georgia State Patrol

The Ripple Effect: High-speed chases like this one can put nearby drivers at risk. This pursuit cut through heavily traveled areas in Bibb and Houston counties, putting the public in danger.