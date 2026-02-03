Listen to this post

Henry County Police are looking for a man involved in a hit and run on January 22, 2026.

What’s Happening: The incident occurred around 5:03 p.m. on Noahs Ark Road near Ridgewood Trail in Jonesboro. The vehicle involved was in the possession of Tire Solution, a business located at 955 Experiment Street, at the time of the crash.

What’s Important: Police released a photo of the man and assigned the case number 2026-00008520. The department is asking anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity to contact investigators.

What Happens Next: Investigator L. Moore is handling the case. People with information can call Moore at 770-288-8290, contact Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips to 770-220-7009.