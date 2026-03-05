Listen to this post

Henry County police say they are aware of social media posts promoting an “Urban Air Takeover” this Saturday at a shopping center along Jonesboro Road and are preparing a heavy law enforcement response.

What’s happening: The Henry County Police Department announced it is coordinating with Urban Air, businesses at Henry Town Center Shopping Complex, and other public safety agencies ahead of the advertised event, scheduled for March 7 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What’s important: Police say similar “Teen Takeover” events have recently occurred at the Atlanta Beltline and The Battery Atlanta. Those incidents resulted in dozens of arrests of adults and teens on charges including aggravated assault involving shootings, possession of firearms, inciting a riot, terroristic threats, and drug-related offenses.

How this affects real people: Anyone planning to visit the Jonesboro Road area Saturday should expect a heavy law enforcement presence and possible traffic or access restrictions near the shopping center.

What police are warning: The department said parents and guardians who leave children unsupervised in public spaces can face criminal liability and may be held financially and legally responsible for damages or unlawful acts their children commit. Police also said individuals who engage in illegal or disruptive activity may face charges or arrest.

The path forward: Henry County police said officers and public safety partners will maintain a highly visible presence in the area Saturday.