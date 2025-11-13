Pulaski County authorities need your help finding a driver who fled the scene of a crash earlier this month.
What’s Happening: A white SUV left the scene of a crash on Broad Street at Warren Street near the Huddle House on November 4 around 12:50 p.m., according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
What’s Important: Deputies are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information about the vehicle or driver to come forward. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released details about injuries or damage from the crash.
Between the Lines: Hit-and-run crashes can result in felony charges in Georgia, depending on whether anyone was injured. Leaving the scene of a crash is illegal, even in minor accidents.
What You Can Do: Anyone with information can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521 during business hours or 478-783-1212 after hours.
The Sources: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.