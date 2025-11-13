Pulaski County authorities need your help finding a driver who fled the scene of a crash earlier this month.

What’s Happening: A white SUV left the scene of a crash on Broad Street at Warren Street near the Huddle House on November 4 around 12:50 p.m., according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

What’s Important: Deputies are asking anyone who saw the crash or has information about the vehicle or driver to come forward. The sheriff’s office hasn’t released details about injuries or damage from the crash.

Between the Lines: Hit-and-run crashes can result in felony charges in Georgia, depending on whether anyone was injured. Leaving the scene of a crash is illegal, even in minor accidents.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 478-783-1521 during business hours or 478-783-1212 after hours.

The Sources: Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.