Gwinnett County Police arrested four people after a year-long investigation into hundreds of car break-ins, stolen vehicles, and related crimes across metro Atlanta.

What We Know:

Detectives began tracking the group on June 5, 2024, when the General Crimes Unit identified a pattern of thefts involving stolen vehicles. Police say the group targeted cars across Gwinnett County, stealing credit cards, cash, and firearms.

On August 5, Gwinnett County Police, working with Atlanta Police SWAT, executed a search warrant at an East Point apartment complex. Officers recovered multiple stolen firearms and arrested four people.

Those charged include:

Kejuan Miliam, 25, of Atlanta – charged with multiple entering auto felonies, several counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, and racketeering.

– charged with multiple entering auto felonies, several counts of second-degree criminal damage to property, and racketeering. Travion Middleton, 25, of East Point – charged with felony theft by taking, two counts of felony entering auto, and racketeering.

– charged with felony theft by taking, two counts of felony entering auto, and racketeering. Lydericus Broomhead, 17, of Atlanta – charged with racketeering.

– charged with racketeering. Kordale Miliam – arrested on outstanding warrants including felony murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

The investigation remains active, and police said additional charges may follow.

By The Numbers:

More than 14 months of criminal activity.

Hundreds of reported victims in Gwinnett County.

Multiple stolen firearms recovered during the August 5 search.

In Context:

Entering auto cases remain one of the most common property crimes in metro Atlanta. Police often warn drivers not to leave firearms, cash, or personal information inside vehicles, as stolen items can fuel further crimes.

Take Action:

Gwinnett Police are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be shared through Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.