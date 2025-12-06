Two people were killed and another injured in connected shootings Thursday night in Gwinnett County before police tracked down the suspect in Tennessee.

What’s Happening: Gwinnett County Police officers found a man with a neck wound on Windscape Village Lane in Norcross just after 10 p.m. Minutes later, officers discovered two people shot dead inside a vehicle near Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane in Lilburn.

What’s Important: Police say the two crime scenes are connected. 54-year-old Javier Aragon Ruiz was arrested by Tennessee State Troopers after detectives tracked him traveling through Tennessee. He is being held at the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office in Springfield, Tennessee.

The Timeline: Officers first responded to the Windscape Village Lane shooting scene just after 10 p.m. Thursday. While at that location, they were notified about the vehicle with two deceased victims near Harbins Road.

Between the Lines: Detectives and crime scene investigators worked both locations, speaking to witnesses and collecting evidence. Through witness statements and investigative work, they determined the shootings were related and identified Aragon Ruiz as the suspect.

What Happens Next: The names of the two people killed will be released after their families are notified. Aragon Ruiz will face extradition back to Georgia.

How You Can Help: Anyone with information about the shootings should contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment.