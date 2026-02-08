Listen to this post

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested Samuel Baxter in connection with armed robberies carried out by suspects posing as sheriff’s deputies.

What’s happening: On Jan. 9, the Gwinnett County Police Department told the Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit that a group of suspects had been impersonating deputies to commit armed robberies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Fugitive Unit found Baxter through surveillance. Deputies, with help from the Georgia State Patrol, pulled Baxter over in DeKalb County after he left a residence and got into a gray Nissan Sentra, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

What’s important: The Sheriff’s Office said Baxter did not comply during the stop. Deputies used what the office called “controlled techniques” to bring him to the ground. An ambulance was called as a precaution, but Baxter turned down medical care, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Gwinnett County Police headquarters, where detectives interviewed him.

What happens next: Baxter faces charges of home invasion, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active. No other suspects were named in the Feb. 6 release.