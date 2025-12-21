A tense situation in Gwinnett County ended safely Saturday evening after police resolved a standoff sparked by a neighbor dispute.

What’s Happening: Police say a dispute between neighbors near Belvaird Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway escalated into gunfire.

Officers with the Eastside Precinct said the suspect fired several rounds into the air when they arrived.

The suspect refused to come out of the home, prompting a response from the SWAT team.

What’s Important: Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported among officers or the suspect.

How This Affects Real People: Residents in the area avoided further risk as police brought the situation under control without anyone being hurt.