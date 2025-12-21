A tense situation in Gwinnett County ended safely Saturday evening after police resolved a standoff sparked by a neighbor dispute.
What’s Happening: Police say a dispute between neighbors near Belvaird Drive and Sugarloaf Parkway escalated into gunfire.
- Officers with the Eastside Precinct said the suspect fired several rounds into the air when they arrived.
- The suspect refused to come out of the home, prompting a response from the SWAT team.
What’s Important: Police said the suspect was taken into custody without incident. No injuries were reported among officers or the suspect.
How This Affects Real People: Residents in the area avoided further risk as police brought the situation under control without anyone being hurt.