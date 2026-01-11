Listen to this post

Gwinnett County police say officers found a man dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound early Sunday on Saddle Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville. Homicide detectives were questioning witnesses while the Crime Scene Unit processed the scene.

What’s Happening: South Precinct officers responded around 3:10 a.m. to a “person down” call in the 3800 block of Saddle Ridge Drive in unincorporated Snellville.

What’s Confirmed: Police said homicide detectives responded to the scene and were questioning witnesses. The Crime Scene Unit was processing the scene and gathering evidence.

What’s Important: Police said the incident “appears to be an isolated incident,” and there is “no immediate danger to the public.” Police said the victim’s name will be released after next-of-kin notification.

How To Share Information: Anyone with information can contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or at www.stopcrimeATL.com, police said, and tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.