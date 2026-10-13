What We Know: The shooting occurred in the area of Rockbridge Road and Stone Drive. A department spokesperson was traveling to the scene as of early Tuesday afternoon and had not yet provided details about what led to the shooting or who was shot.

Confirmed Information: Master Police Officer Brock Marks, a department spokesperson, said he was en route to the scene and would provide an update once he arrived. No other information had been released as of publication, including whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. The Gwinnett County Sun will update it as additional information becomes available.