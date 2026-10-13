SNELLVILLE — Gwinnett County police are responding to a police shooting Tuesday morning in Snellville, though few details were available in the early stages.
What We Know: The shooting occurred in the area of Rockbridge Road and Stone Drive. A department spokesperson was traveling to the scene as of early Tuesday afternoon and had not yet provided details about what led to the shooting or who was shot.
Confirmed Information: Master Police Officer Brock Marks, a department spokesperson, said he was en route to the scene and would provide an update once he arrived. No other information had been released as of publication, including whether anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. The Gwinnett County Sun will update it as additional information becomes available.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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