Gwinnett County Murder-Suicide: What We Know

A man and woman were found dead in a Gwinnett County apartment this week in what detectives are calling a possible murder-suicide, prompting a grim investigation that began with a family’s urgent plea for help.

The Details: Family members requested a welfare check at a home on Centerview Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving what they described as a suicide note from their uncle.

Officers forced entry into the apartment and found the bodies of a man and woman. The woman had signs of strangulation, while the man died by hanging, according to police. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to confirm causes of death.

No other suspects are being sought.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

How You Can Help:

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic violence or suicidal thoughts, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. Local organizations like Partnership Against Domestic Violence (padv.org) offer emergency shelter and counseling.

Police have not released the names of the deceased, citing pending family notifications. Investigators say the case remains open but stress no additional threats to the community exist.