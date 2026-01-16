Listen to this post

Atlanta police are investigating a report of gunfire heard near 3300 Lenox Road NE. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

What’s Happening: Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a report of gunfire in the 3300 block of Lenox Road NE. The department said there is no active shooter incident and no active incident at Lenox Square.

What’s Important: Police have received no reports of injuries or property damage connected to the gunfire report. The investigation is ongoing.

What’s Still Unknown: Police have not said when the gunfire was reported, whether any suspects have been identified, or what may have caused the gunfire.

