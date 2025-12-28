A large crowd of juveniles drew a police response at Atlantic Station Saturday, after a report of juveniles fighting, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Police said fireworks were set off in and around Atlantic Station, and later officers saw juveniles exchanging gunfire nearby.

What’s Happening: Atlanta police said officers went to Atlantic Station at around 7:16 p.m. to help Atlantic Station’s security team after a report of juveniles fighting. Police said officers found a very large crowd of juveniles and later determined fireworks had been ignited in and around Atlantic Station.

What’s Important: Police said they worked to disperse the crowd in a strategic and safe way, bringing in additional resources from across the city. The Atlanta Police Department said those resources included the Phoenix Air Unit, the K-9 Unit, and the Georgia State Patrol, and no injuries were reported.

How This Affects Real People: Police said nearby businesses were damaged after officers, during the continued dispersal effort at about 9:44 p.m., observed a group of juveniles exchanging gunfire near 17th Street and Spring Street SW. Police said only property damage was reported, five juveniles were detained, the investigation is continuing for the appropriate charges, and no injuries were reported.

The Timeline: Police said the response began around 7:16 p.m. at Atlantic Station, and the gunfire was observed around 9:44 p.m. near 17th Street and Spring Street SW.