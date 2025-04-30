Gunfire Erupts During Domestic Dispute at Marietta Business

Share

A domestic altercation escalated to gunfire Tuesday afternoon when a man allegedly attacked his wife at her workplace on Cobb Parkway, prompting the business manager to fire a warning shot.

What We Know: Marietta police responded to 450 Cobb Parkway North to O Bros Motorsport around 4:00 p.m. on April 29 after receiving reports of a dispute involving gunfire.

According to police, Joao Batista Dossantos, of Marietta, entered the business where his wife works and immediately began verbally and physically attacking her. When the business manager attempted to intervene, Dossantos allegedly pushed past him to continue the assault. The manager then drew a handgun and fired once into the ceiling in what appears to have been an attempt to stop the attack.

Police detained multiple people for questioning after evacuating two adjacent businesses at the address. The investigation was initially slowed by language barriers, as the manager and several employees primarily speak Portuguese.

In Context: Domestic violence incidents that extend into workplaces create particularly dangerous situations for victims and bystanders alike. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, workplace violence stemming from personal relationships affects thousands of workers annually, with women disproportionately impacted.

🗂️ Domestic Violence Stats: A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that between 2003 and 2014, about 55% of all female homicides in the U.S. were related to intimate partner violence.

Take Action: If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Employers can protect staff by implementing workplace violence prevention plans that include protocols for handling domestic disputes that may affect employees.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.