A narcotics raid in Austell turned dangerous Thursday night when a suspect allegedly opened fire on officers before barricading himself inside the home.

🔍 What Happened: The Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Task Force was executing a search warrant at a home on Eugenia Place SW around 8:25 p.m. when a man allegedly began shooting at officers, according to Cobb County Police.

No officers were injured during the exchange of gunfire, police said.

🚔 The Response: The Cobb County SWAT team was called to the scene after the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence.

After a standoff, the suspect — identified as Jose Azanza Cruz, 36, of Austell — surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident, according to police reports.

💊 The Investigation: Officers seized narcotics, a firearm and other evidence during their search of the home, police said.

Cruz faces three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, while several other individuals at the residence were also detained and arrested, though police haven’t specified those charges.

🗣️ What’s Next: The investigation remains active, with Cobb Police asking anyone with information to contact their Organized Crime Unit at 770-499-4111.

The Sources: Cobb County Police Department.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.