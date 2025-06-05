LaFayette High School’s vice principal and athletic coach, Ronnie Brent Massey, was arrested Monday on serious charges related to child sexual abuse material. Local families are now grappling with the shocking news about a trusted school official.

What Happened:

The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested the 49-year-old Ringgold resident after executing a search warrant at his home. According to law enforcement:

Massey faces 10 counts of computer child pornography

The investigation stemmed from the Internet Crimes Against Children Data System

Between the Lines: Police say Massey admitted to receiving approximately 12 videos containing child sexual abuse material through an app. Investigators collected multiple electronic devices as evidence, including phones, computers, and storage devices.

Why It Matters: This arrest directly impacts the school community where Massey held positions of authority over minors. Parents and students must now process this breach of trust while school officials determine next steps.

What’s Next: After his arrest, deputies transported Massey to the Sheriff’s Office where he participated in a voluntary interview before being booked into detention. The school district has not yet announced how they will address his employment status.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Tips for Reading and Understanding The News Just because you don’t want to hear it doesn’t mean it isn’t real

Just because you don’t want it to be true doesn’t make it false

Just because you don’t like it doesn’t mean it isn’t happening

Just because it makes you uncomfortable doesn’t make it bad journalism. Our minds tend to reject news and ideas that we don’t like or don’t understand. When you read the news, realize that the tendency to reject it often says more about your emotions than the facts themselves. When you read something that challenges your beliefs or makes you uneasy, pause before dismissing it. Ask yourself: Is this based on verified information?

Am I reacting to the facts, or to how the facts make me feel?

What evidence would I need to change my mind? Understanding the news means moving past gut reactions and seeking clarity, not comfort. Reality doesn’t adjust itself to your preferences—and neither should your perception of it.