No New Year’s Eve would be complete without a hilarious warning from a Georgia Sheriff’s Office on social media. This year, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office — one of Georgia’s funniest social media law enforcement presences — wins the Internet for its reminder that if you get too rowdy on New Year’s Eve, they have a room ready for you at the jail.

Here is their post:

Sheriff’s PSA: New Year’s Eve Edition

Alright y’all, we tried to keep it light… but here’s the deal:

The Candler County Jail STILL has room.

We know, we know – disappointing for those banking on overcrowding as a free pass to get wild tonight. Spoiler alert: Even if we do run out of room, we’ve got plenty of Sheriff friends nearby who’d love to host you for the night. And oh – fun fact – we’re building a shiny new jail with all the bells and whistles as we speak. So, long-term planners… you’re not out of luck either.

Now for the important part – how to avoid becoming our guest:

Enjoy yourself – but if you can’t remember how you got there, you did it wrong.

Respect others – nobody needs to square up over the last gas station roller dog (the young folks call them glizzys) at 2 AM.

Don’t break the law – we get paid to notice. You might be quick, but we know where you live.

Fireworks + mailboxes = new address courtesy of the county.

If it starts with “hold my beer,” just… don’t.

Call us for a ride if you’ve been drinking. Seriously, we’d rather be your Uber than your warden.

Leave exes, random Facebook rants, and drive-thru drama alone tonight. I promise, it can wait until you’ve had a nap and regret kicks in.

Oh, and one last thing – tomorrow’s jailhouse menu?

I’ll tell ya what it won’t include:

Aunt Mary’s famous greens

Uncle Charlie Joe’s pork butt

Cousin Sara’s cornbread

Anything remotely resembling the magic that Grant’s Café used to serve up. (Man, I miss that place.)

Instead, you’ll get a county-issued, dietitian-approved plate.

Unless you pre-order commissary. I’m not sure if that’s allowed, but hey – check with the Sheriff if that’s your thing. Bussin’.

So, if you’re craving good eats tomorrow, keep yourself out of trouble tonight. Otherwise, enjoy that mystery gravy.

Happy New Year! Don’t make me come get you.