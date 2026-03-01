Listen to this post

A man wanted for rape and kidnapping in Candler County is on the run in Louisiana after crashing his vehicle and escaping on foot during a police chase Saturday.

What’s Happening: Jorge Eduardo Hinojosa, 45, is wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened February 27 in the Webb Circle area of Candler County. After the initial response, investigators obtained warrants for rape and kidnapping.

What’s Important: Hinojosa fled Candler County and was believed to be in Louisiana. Louisiana State Police tried to intercept him on I-20 near Rayville, Louisiana. He crashed his vehicle during the chase and ran. He has not been found.

How This Affects Real People: The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who sees Hinojosa not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.

The Path Forward: A manhunt is ongoing in Louisiana. The Candler County Sheriff’s Office says it will release more information after Hinojosa is captured. Louisiana State Police, the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies are involved in the search.