A Waynesboro man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing 10 banks in southeastern Georgia.

Cordell Cobb, 24, was charged in federal court with 10 counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to federal court documents, Cobb robbed banks in Bulloch, Burke, Chatham, Emanuel, Glascock, Jenkins and Ware counties at gunpoint between January and June 2023.

Besides the prison time, he was ordered to serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence and pay $12,081 in restitution to the victimized banks.

“This sentencing reflects the serious consequences of violent crime and the strength of coordinated law enforcement,” said Chris Hosey, director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “Communities across Georgia are safer today because of the tireless work of our local, state, and federal partner agencies in bringing this armed robber to justice.”

The case was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the GBI; and local police departments from the seven counties where the robberies took place.