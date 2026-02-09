Listen to this post

A 30-year-old Rome man will spend more than three years in federal prison for threatening to kill President Donald Trump during a TikTok livestream last summer.

What’s happening: A federal judge sentenced Jauan Rashun Porter today to three years and five months in prison. He will also serve three years of supervised release after that. U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II handed down the sentence. Porter pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, 2025, to one count of transmitting interstate threats. He has been locked up since Aug. 8, 2025.

What’s important: Porter joined a TikTok livestream about President Trump on July 26, 2025. The stream was titled “Alligator Alcatraz.” According to information presented in court, Porter made several threats during the broadcast:

“So there’s only one way to make America great and that is putting a bullet in between Trump’s eyes.”

“I’m gonna kill Donald Trump. I’m gonna put a 7.62 bullet inside his forehead.”

“I’m gonna watch him bleed out and I’m gonna watch him die.”

“It’ll be on the news . . . his rally is coming up pretty soon and I’m going there and I’m going to put a bullet in his head.”

“I’mma load up a rifle [and] sit inside . . . an abandoned building . . . and when he approaches the rally . . . I’m gonna put one . . . if not the face then . . . in his chest.”

The livestream host asked Porter about federal agents showing up at his door. Porter replied: “I’m gonna kill them too . . . and then kill myself[.]”

What we know: Secret Service agents, Floyd County police officers, and Georgia probation officers searched Porter’s apartment during the investigation. They found two pipes, pistol ammunition, and Tannerite, an explosive material. They did not find a gun.

Porter has several prior felony convictions in Floyd County. Those include terroristic threats and acts in 2018 and 2019, influencing a witness in 2019, and unlawful act of violence in a penal institution in 2023. He was on probation at the time for a 2023 conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and battery domestic violence.

What officials said: U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said: “Threatening to kill the President of the United States is an abhorrent crime that cannot be tolerated.”

Robert Donovan, acting special agent in charge of the Secret Service Atlanta Field Office, said: “When free speech devolves into threats against the President of the United States or any of our protectees, you can expect the United States Secret Service to bring those criminals to justice.”

What happens next: Porter will begin three years of supervised release once he finishes his prison term.