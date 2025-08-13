A Jenkins County man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly posing as a police officer and threatening a group of people riding ATVs on a rural road.

👮‍♂️ What We Know: Wayne Leo Chance of Perkins, was arrested August 12 after turning himself in at the Jenkins County Jail. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says he now faces:

Four counts of terroristic threats

One count of impersonating a police officer

One count of disorderly conduct

According to the GBI, Chance confronted four ATV riders on a county-maintained road while driving a non-police vehicle outfitted with activated construction-style warning lights. He allegedly claimed to be an officer and threatened the group with violence.

🚨 Why It Matters: The case raises concerns about public safety in rural communities, where residents may be more vulnerable to impersonators—especially when law enforcement presence is limited or stretched thin.

📂 What’s Next: The case will be handed over to the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the GBI wraps up its investigation.

The Sources: Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

