SUMMERVILLE — A Chattooga County jury convicted Thomas Nelson Tucker Jr., 64, of Menlo, on aggravated assault and firearm charges for firing multiple shots into a mobile home during a 2022 domestic dispute.

What We Know:

Jurors found Tucker guilty on three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case stemmed from a Dec. 22, 2022, shooting on Reece Street in Summerville. Investigators said Tucker argued with his former girlfriend, left, and later returned with a handgun. When another occupant stepped outside, he displayed the weapon. The person ran back indoors before Tucker fired several rounds into the home, where three people were inside. No one was injured.

Deputies with the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tucker at his home after issuing a lookout. A search warrant turned up a black 9-millimeter handgun hidden under a nightstand and a casing under the seat of Tucker’s truck. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab tested the evidence.

Assistant District Attorney Michael E. Harty prosecuted the case, with support from victim advocates, staff, and Investigator Daniel Thacker. Three victims, two deputies, and a GBI firearms examiner testified during the two-day trial before Judge Melissa Hise. The jury returned its guilty verdicts after deliberating just over an hour.

By The Numbers:

3 aggravated assault convictions.

aggravated assault convictions. 1 firearm possession conviction during a crime.

firearm possession conviction during a crime. 1 firearm possession conviction as a felon.

firearm possession conviction as a felon. 17 years to serve in prison as part of a 25-year sentence.

to serve in prison as part of a 25-year sentence. 3 years of probation to follow.

In Context:

District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller praised the jury’s verdict and the sheriff’s office, saying the outcome reflected a tough stance on violent crime in Northwest Georgia. “In some parts of the United States, you’re lucky to see a defendant get 17 years in prison even when a life has been taken. Not in Northwest Georgia. You put bullets down range and put innocent lives in jeopardy, you’re going to prison for a looooooong time. Sheriff Mark Schrader’s team doesn’t tolerate violence in Chattooga County — and neither does mine,” Fuller said.

Take Action:

The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to report suspected violent behavior by calling 706-857-3411 or using the office’s official website.