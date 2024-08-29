Georgia Man Convicted in January 6th attack on U.S. Capitol

A Middle Georgia man has been convicted of assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as members of Congress were certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Michael Bradley, 50, of Forsyth was found guilty in federal court of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers; and entering, remaining, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

According to evidence presented during a bench trial, Bradley took at least two swings at an officer with a baton at the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace Tunnel, the site of some of the most violent attacks against law enforcement that day. Before he could deliver any blows, however, he was sprayed with a chemical agent, causing him to retreat.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Atlanta and Washington, D.C., field offices with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and Metropolitan (Washington) Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s offices for the Middle District of Georgia and the District of Columbia handled the prosecution, working with the Justice Department’s Counterterrorism Section.

Bradley was arrested in September of last year in his hometown. He is due to be sentenced in December.

