Georgia Man Charged With Grooming 7-Year-Old

A Wrightsville man faces serious charges after allegedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old child multiple times over an eight-month period, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

What We Know: Andrew Holland, 39, was arrested March 28 following a four-day investigation by the sheriff’s office. Holland faces four counts of aggravated sexual battery on a child and four counts of grooming a child for sexual offense. Sheriff’s investigators allege Holland made contact with the child victim on four separate occasions between June 2024 and February 2025, during which he sexually abused the child.

Take Action: Sheriff Greg Rowland urged anyone with information about the case to contact Investigator Troy Fallin at 478-864-4003.

“We do not take any allegations of this nature lightly and will treat any issues with the utmost importance when it comes to protecting our children,” Rowland said. Parents concerned about child safety can contact the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, which provides prevention education and resources for families concerned about child sexual abuse.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.