Deputies say a Coweta County man is facing charges after opening his front door without clothes in front of two delivery drivers over the weekend.

What’s Happening: Deputies say two DoorDash drivers called 911 Saturday night after the man opened his door unclothed.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage that appears to show the man answering the door naked.

He was arrested at the home and taken to jail.

Why It Matters: Delivery drivers already face safety risks on the job. Deputies say this case raises questions about worker safety and the limits of what drivers should be expected to deal with on their routes.

Between the Lines: The sheriff’s office says the man is charged with two counts of indecent exposure. That charge typically covers situations where someone exposes themselves in public or in front of others without consent.

The Big Picture: This case falls into a wider trend of delivery workers encountering hazards beyond traffic and theft.

From aggressive dogs to verbal harassment and now alleged indecent exposure, drivers say the unpredictability of the job often leaves them in uncomfortable and unsafe situations.