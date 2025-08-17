A Sunday morning pursuit in south DeKalb ended with a stolen car crumpled against a tree and four people — two teens and two adults — rushed to local hospitals, according to DeKalb County police.

🚔 What’s Happening: DeKalb County police said officers got a call about a suspicious vehicle around 10:07 a.m. near Yorkdale Drive and Wellington Court.

When officers later found the car at South Hairston Road and Covington Highway, they learned it had been reported stolen. Police said the driver ran red lights and took off.

The pursuit ended in the 1700 block of South Hairston Road when the car hit a tree. Two teens and two adults inside were taken to area hospitals. Police have not released their names.

📝 The Sources: DeKalb County Police Department