HINESVILLE — A man was shot to death near the Memorial Drive traffic circle in Hinesville on Wednesday, and police have arrested three people including an active-duty Fort Stewart soldier.
What’s Happening: Hinesville Police arrested 22-year-old Laron Joseph McDonald, 17-year-old Daivon Tavaris Bell, and 18-year-old Dalcarri Dashawn Roberson in connection with the December 3 killing of Devin Travon Copeland. All three suspects are from Jesup except McDonald, who is assigned to Fort Stewart as an Army private first class.
What’s Important: Each suspect faces charges of murder and armed robbery. They are being held at the Liberty County Jail.
Between the Lines: McDonald has served at Fort Stewart for 15 months and has never been deployed, according to the 3rd Infantry Division. The shooting happened near a busy traffic circle on Memorial Drive, a main road through Hinesville.
What’s Next: The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hinesville Police Detective Division at 912-368-8211.
The Sources: Hinesville Police Department, 3rd Infantry Division.