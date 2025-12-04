What’s Happening: Hinesville Police arrested 22-year-old Laron Joseph McDonald, 17-year-old Daivon Tavaris Bell, and 18-year-old Dalcarri Dashawn Roberson in connection with the December 3 killing of Devin Travon Copeland. All three suspects are from Jesup except McDonald, who is assigned to Fort Stewart as an Army private first class.

What’s Important: Each suspect faces charges of murder and armed robbery. They are being held at the Liberty County Jail.

Between the Lines: McDonald has served at Fort Stewart for 15 months and has never been deployed, according to the 3rd Infantry Division. The shooting happened near a busy traffic circle on Memorial Drive, a main road through Hinesville.

What’s Next: The investigation remains active. Police are asking anyone with information to call the Hinesville Police Detective Division at 912-368-8211.

The Sources: Hinesville Police Department, 3rd Infantry Division.