Families on Fort Stewart can leave their homes again after base officials lifted a shelter in place order, but one neighborhood remains off-limits while authorities work to end a standoff.

What’s Happening: Fort Stewart lifted its shelter in place order at 5:25 p.m. after officials contained a situation on Ardennes Court in Bryan Village. Someone barricaded themselves inside a home, prompting the base-wide alert.

What’s Important: No one was hurt in the incident, and it was not an active shooter situation. The person remains inside the home, and authorities are still working to resolve the standoff.

Between the Lines: Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputies are helping Fort Stewart officials handle the situation. Base officials are asking people to stay away from Bryan Village while the incident continues.

The Sources: Fort Stewart officials