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A Forsyth County woman hired to watch a homeowner’s pets has been arrested and charged with stealing clothing and steaks from the home, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cindy Love was hired in February to stay overnight at a victim’s home and care for her pets. In early March, the victim noticed clothing was missing from her closet and several steaks from her refrigerator. The victim reported the missing items to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Love’s home. During the search, 18 stolen items were recovered. The items were returned to the victim. Love was arrested and charged with two counts of Theft by Taking.

Prior arrests

The sheriff’s office said Love was arrested for theft in 2024 after separate incidents in June and August of that year. In the June case, she is accused of stealing jewelry from a victim. In the August case, she is accused of stealing jewelry, handbags, and clothing from another victim. Investigators said she sold the stolen items to consignment shops. Both 2024 cases are still moving through the court system.

Theft by Taking in Georgia is defined as taking property that belongs to someone else with the intent to deprive them of it. Depending on the value of the property, the charge can be a misdemeanor or a felony.

The sheriff’s office also released tips for people hiring pet sitters, including verifying that a sitter is insured and bonded, requesting background checks, asking for references, and conducting an in-person meeting before hiring.