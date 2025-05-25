Two Macon men were arrested Tuesday after allegedly breaking into the Jones County Animal Shelter to rescue their dog that was scheduled to be euthanized.

What We Know: James and Donald Spicer were taken into custody on May 20, by Jones County investigators with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Both men face second-degree burglary charges after allegedly breaking into the animal shelter.

Investigators determined the Spicers were the former owners of a dog that had been scheduled for euthanasia following a biting incident. Rather than allowing the dog to be put down, the men allegedly broke into the facility and removed the animal.

What We Don’t Know: The severity of the original biting incident that led to the euthanasia decision has not been detailed, nor have officials explained how the dog initially came into the shelter’s possession.

In Context: Second-degree burglary in Georgia is a felony offense that carries potential prison time of 1-5 years for first offenders. The charge applies when someone unlawfully enters a building other than a dwelling with intent to commit theft or another felony.

Animal shelters typically follow strict protocols regarding dangerous animals, particularly those involved in biting incidents, due to public safety concerns and liability issues.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.