Former Mohawk Executive Gets 7+ Years For Million-Dollar Fraud Scheme

Jana Kanyadan, who once held the prestigious position of Global Chief Information Officer at Mohawk Industries, will spend the next seven and a half years behind bars after orchestrating an elaborate fraud scheme against his employer.

What We Know: The 54-year-old Marietta resident abused his executive position to funnel company money into his secret business venture. Between May and October 2022, Kanyadan created and controlled a company called Meta Technology Platforms, LLC, which he then hired as a vendor for Mohawk’s IT projects. Through this arrangement, he submitted over $3 million in fraudulent invoices to Mohawk for services never performed and software never provided. The company paid approximately 1.85 million before the scheme was discovered, with about 820,577 directly attributed to fraud.

By The Numbers:

7 years, 6 months: Prison sentence

3 years: Supervised release to follow

$250,000: Fine imposed

$985,166: Restitution ordered

$3 million: Total invoices submitted to Mohawk

$1.8 million: Amount Mohawk paid before discovering the fraud

In Context: White-collar crime cases involving C-suite executives often result in significant sentences when they involve breach of fiduciary duty. Acting U.S. Attorney Richard S. Moultrie, Jr. emphasized this point, stating that Kanyadan’s sentence “reflects the seriousness of his criminal conduct.”

Key Term: Fiduciary Duty- Fiduciary duty means that someone has a special responsibility to take care of someone else’s money or things and always act in their best interest. It’s like a promise to be honest, careful, and fair when helping with important decisions.