Alexis Carreon Bocanegra, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen living in the United States without legal status, has been charged in Atlanta federal court with distributing fentanyl and possessing firearms.

What We Know:

Federal prosecutors said Bocanegra allegedly concealed 5.5 kilograms of fentanyl in a Huggies diaper box inside a Stone Mountain shed. Agents also found two firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, hidden under a bed.

Between February and March 2025, investigators said Bocanegra handled suspected drug proceeds worth about $400,000 and distributed a package containing about a kilogram of fentanyl.

DEA agents arrested him on August 25, 2025. A federal magistrate judge later ordered him held without bail.

By The Numbers:

5.5 kilograms of fentanyl found in diaper box

About $400,000 in suspected drug proceeds handled

2 firearms recovered, including an AR-15 rifle

25 years old, with no legal status in the U.S.

In Context:

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid many times stronger than heroin, continues to drive record overdose deaths across the country. Federal officials have increasingly tied large-scale fentanyl trafficking to armed drug operations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said this prosecution is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide Justice Department initiative targeting drug cartels and violent criminal organizations.

Take Action:

Federal officials urged parents and children to learn about drug risks at www.justthinktwice.gov.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney James Hwang and investigated by the DEA with help from ATF and local police departments.