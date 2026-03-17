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A convicted felon with outstanding warrants from multiple states led Twiggs County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday before crashing and being taken into custody.

What’s Happening: At 5:36 p.m. on March 14, deputies were running a DUI checkpoint on the Highway 27 East on-ramp when they tried to stop a black GMC Denali. The driver, Royjeri McClendon, drove through without stopping and nearly hit multiple deputies.

What’s Important: McClendon is a convicted felon and validated Blood gang member. He had outstanding warrants from multiple Georgia counties and a full extradition warrant from Missouri. Those warrants include charges for armed robbery, hit and run involving serious injury or death, failure to appear, and additional felony offenses.

What We Know:

Deputies from the Twiggs County Crime Suppression Unit chased McClendon at speeds over 100 mph

McClendon allegedly tried to ram the lead patrol car and is believed to have fired a shot at deputies during a PIT maneuver attempt

Deputies successfully executed a PIT maneuver after McClendon tried to force the lead car off the road, ending the chase when the Denali crashed

The vehicle caught fire with McClendon still inside

Deputies used fire extinguishers to put out the fire and pulled McClendon from the vehicle

McClendon resisted deputies after the crash and continued to struggle inside an ambulance, refusing treatment

He was taken to the hospital by patrol car

A handgun and multiple pounds of marijuana were recovered from the vehicle

The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing. Deputies say additional charges are expected.