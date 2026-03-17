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A convicted felon with outstanding warrants from multiple states led Twiggs County deputies on a high-speed chase Saturday before crashing and being taken into custody.

What’s Happening: At 5:36 p.m. on March 14, deputies were running a DUI checkpoint on the Highway 27 East on-ramp when they tried to stop a black GMC Denali. The driver, Royjeri McClendon, drove through without stopping and nearly hit multiple deputies.

What’s Important: McClendon is a convicted felon and validated Blood gang member. He had outstanding warrants from multiple Georgia counties and a full extradition warrant from Missouri. Those warrants include charges for armed robbery, hit and run involving serious injury or death, failure to appear, and additional felony offenses.

What We Know:

  • Deputies from the Twiggs County Crime Suppression Unit chased McClendon at speeds over 100 mph
  • McClendon allegedly tried to ram the lead patrol car and is believed to have fired a shot at deputies during a PIT maneuver attempt
  • Deputies successfully executed a PIT maneuver after McClendon tried to force the lead car off the road, ending the chase when the Denali crashed
  • The vehicle caught fire with McClendon still inside
  • Deputies used fire extinguishers to put out the fire and pulled McClendon from the vehicle
  • McClendon resisted deputies after the crash and continued to struggle inside an ambulance, refusing treatment
  • He was taken to the hospital by patrol car
  • A handgun and multiple pounds of marijuana were recovered from the vehicle

The Path Forward: The investigation is ongoing. Deputies say additional charges are expected.

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