A traffic stop in Gwinnett County led to the arrest of a man on multiple charges after officers found a stolen tag, a firearm, a blue police light, and a fake badge.

What’s Happening: Police released body cam footage of a police stop on September 18. Gwinnett County Police Officer C. Chewning and Corporal B. Bartkowiak stopped a motorcycle displaying a tag listed as stolen. The driver, Brian Garrard, tried to drive away but couldn’t clear the push bumper of the patrol vehicle.

What’s Important: After his arrest, Garrard told officers he had a firearm next to a badge that read “Bail Enforcement Agent.” Officers also found blue lights installed on the motorcycle. Garrard is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess firearms.

What Happened Next: Garrard refused to give his full name when asked. At the jail, he gave deputies a false name.

The Charges: Garrard was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement, use of a blue light in the commission of a felony, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, receipt, possession, or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon, impersonating a public officer or employee, failure to have a license on person, failure to exhibit driver’s license on demand, failure to register a vehicle in Georgia, expired tag or registration, driving with a suspended or canceled registration, failure to maintain insurance, light violation, and driving without a valid license.

