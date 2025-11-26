Federal investigators are hoping Georgia drivers who traveled along I-95 this summer might have information about a woman found dead in Virginia.

What’s Happening: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the death of 23-year-old Meredith Rose Walker. Her remains were found in Emporia, Virginia, in early June 2025.

What’s Important: Walker was last seen alive on May 30, 2025, in Orlando, Florida, and investigators believe she may have hitchhiked along I-95 through Georgia and other states before her body was discovered in Virginia. The FBI is displaying billboards along I-95 from Richmond to Orlando during the busy Thanksgiving travel week to reach travelers who may have seen something this summer.

Between the Lines: The FBI’s Atlanta office is helping spread the word about the case because Walker likely traveled through Georgia on I-95. According to the FBI, Walker had just been released from an Orlando jail and family members believe she may have been traveling north to be with family after the death of a loved one.

She was wearing a red jacket and blue jean pants when last seen. She had tattoos including the word “Love” on her right wrist, a butterfly on her chest, and a lotus flower on her right thigh. She also went by the alias Mary Rose Vance.

The Big Picture: Anyone who traveled along I-95 through Georgia between late May and early June 2025 and may have seen Walker or noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact the FBI’s Richmond Field Office at (804) 261-1044 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

The Sources: FBI Richmond.