A 28-year-old murder suspect surrendered to authorities Tuesday after a standoff at an Alpharetta hotel.

What’s Happening: The FBI tracked Quintavious Malcolm to a Comfort Suites hotel near Old Roswell and Mansell roads Tuesday afternoon. Malcolm refused to come out. The FBI, Alpharetta Police and North Fulton SWAT responded. Malcolm’s father arrived and spoke with his son by phone. Malcolm then surrendered.

What’s Important: Atlanta Police said Malcolm faces murder and armed robbery charges from a Nov. 5 shooting on Auburn Avenue. Two people were shot and one died. Malcolm is the second suspect charged in the case.

The Timeline: The FBI found Malcolm at the hotel Tuesday afternoon. Malcolm’s father said his son called him and it took an hour and 30 minutes to get there. Authorities took Malcolm into custody.