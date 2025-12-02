An escaped inmate used ride-sharing to stay on the run after ditching a stolen car at a Henry County grocery store.

What’s Happening: Timothy Shane, who escaped from Grady Hospital early Sunday morning, abandoned a stolen silver Pontiac Grand Prix at a Publix on Highway 155 in Henry County and called an Uber to take him to a home in south Rockdale County.

Deputies searched the residence Monday morning but did not find Shane.

What’s Important: Police believe Shane is still wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark blue pants, but he now has shoes. He remains at large and may still be armed with the stolen handgun from his initial escape.

Catch Up Quick: Shane escaped from Grady Hospital around 1:20 a.m. Sunday while under deputy custody after a suicide attempt. He initially fled wearing only a hospital gown and stole an SUV with a gun inside, which he crashed shortly after.

The stolen Pontiac Grand Prix is different from the SUV Shane originally stole from Grady Hospital, indicating he switched vehicles at some point during his escape.

What You Can Do: Anyone with information about Shane’s whereabouts should call the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office at 770-278-8000.

