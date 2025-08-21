A 77-year-old Cobb County man was brutally assaulted with a piece of wood after confronting an intruder in his bedroom Thursday.

What’s Happening: Cobb County Police responded to multiple 911 calls Thursday afternoon reporting what callers initially thought was a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers instead found an elderly man bleeding from head wounds on the sidewalk.

The victim told police he had returned home to find 29-year-old Onur Yenihayat of Marietta inside his bedroom without permission. When confronted, Yenihayat allegedly struck the victim repeatedly in the head with a wooden object before the victim managed to escape to the sidewalk.

Police established a perimeter around the home after the victim reported seeing the suspect re-enter the residence. Despite deploying VIPER and K9 units, officers found the home empty when executing a search warrant.

Why It Matters: The violent home invasion on Sandy Plains Road sparked false social media reports of a shooting, creating unnecessary community panic while the actual suspect remained at large for several hours.

The Capture: License plate recognition cameras confirmed the suspect’s vehicle had fled the area shortly after the initial call. Officers finally located Yenihayat driving near the original crime scene around 2:14 a.m. and arrested him without incident.

What’s Next: Yenihayat faces charges of aggravated assault with additional charges pending as the investigation continues. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.