A shipment of illegal drugs was stopped at a Macon post office after a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted deputies to a suspicious package.

What’s Happening: Deputies were called to the U.S. Post Office on South Street after a suspicious package was reported.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office K-9 alerted on the package, and deputies found it contained illegal drugs.

What’s Important: The drugs were intercepted before delivery, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

How This Affects Real People: Authorities say stopping drugs in the mail helps prevent illegal substances from reaching local communities.