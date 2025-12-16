A man fought with police officers who pulled him from his truck as it sank in a pond early Monday morning in Glynn County.

What’s Happening: Police say 57-year-old Mario Archer crashed his black Chevrolet Colorado through two fences at Buc-ee’s and into a retention pond just before 1:30 a.m. Officers Monks, Kennedy, Pritchett, and Gracia jumped into the water and broke a window to pull him out as the truck began to sink.

What’s Important: Archer did not try to get out of the sinking vehicle on his own. When officers rescued him, he fought them. Two officers were hurt during the rescue. Archer now faces two counts of Felony Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

What Happened: The crash took place on the I-95 northbound off-ramp near the 6900 block of Highway 99. The truck failed to make the curve, left the road, crashed through the fences, and ended up in the pond. Officers saw Archer moving inside the truck but he stayed in the vehicle as it sank.

His Condition: Archer had no visible injuries but was taken to a hospital as a safety measure. He was later cleared and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center.

What’s Next: The investigation continues. Anyone with information can call the Glynn County Police Department at 912-554-3645 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.