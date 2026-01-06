A driver was arrested on I-75 in Bibb County after being clocked at 108 mph while changing lanes dangerously close to another vehicle.

What’s Happening: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T. Unit Deputy Dalton Palmer stopped an Acura on the Interstate. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

What’s Important: Deputy Palmer cited the driver for speeding, reckless driving, and a seatbelt violation. The deputy witnessed the driver changing lanes dangerously close to another vehicle while traveling 108 mph.

The Rule: Georgia’s maximum speed limit on most interstate highways is 70 mph. Reckless driving means driving with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of people or property.