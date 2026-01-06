A driver was arrested on I-75 in Bibb County after being clocked at 108 mph while changing lanes dangerously close to another vehicle.
What’s Happening: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T. Unit Deputy Dalton Palmer stopped an Acura on the Interstate. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
What’s Important: Deputy Palmer cited the driver for speeding, reckless driving, and a seatbelt violation. The deputy witnessed the driver changing lanes dangerously close to another vehicle while traveling 108 mph.
The Rule: Georgia’s maximum speed limit on most interstate highways is 70 mph. Reckless driving means driving with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of people or property.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.