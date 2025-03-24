Driver Arrested After Fatal Hit-and-Run on Roswell Road

Sandy Springs Police arrested Robert Sanders following a deadly hit-and-run crash Friday morning on Roswell Road near Mystic Place. Sanders faces multiple charges including first-degree vehicular homicide, DUI (drugs), reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, and hit-and-run.

In Context: Roswell Road is one of the busiest non-interstate corridors in north Fulton County.

Hit-and-run crashes resulting in fatalities carry severe penalties in Georgia. First-degree vehicular homicide is a felony that can result in 3-15 years imprisonment per count.

Take Action: Witnesses to the crash who haven’t yet spoken with investigators are encouraged to contact the Sandy Springs Police Department’s traffic division at 770-551-6900. The department also maintains an anonymous tip line for those who may have information but wish to remain unidentified.

Residents can request traffic safety improvements in their neighborhoods through the Sandy Springs Citizen Response Center online or by calling 770-730-5600.