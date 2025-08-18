Police say a suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed early Sunday inside an apartment on Buford Highway in Brookhaven. Officers say they found the victim with gunshot wounds and tried to save him, but he died at the scene. At the center of the dispute was the suspect’s possession of a gun.

🚓 What We Know: According to the Brookhaven Police Department, officers responded around 2:49 a.m. Sunday to 3658 Buford Highway for a report of a person shot. Police say the man who was killed is Herrardo Cruz Cortez.

Investigators say he had been drinking with another man inside their apartment when an argument started over the other man’s gun. Police say the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jose Carlos Meza Ignacio, shot Cruz Cortez during that dispute. Officers and medics tried to help, but the victim died.

On Monday at around 1:50 p.m., officers say they spotted Meza Ignacio walking on Hickory Road in Chamblee. Police say they arrested him without force. He remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, according to the release.

⚖️ Charges: Meza Ignacio faces these charges. He has not been convicted, and the case is ongoing.

murder

cruelty to children first degree

cruelty to children third degree

aggravated assault

possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

criminal damage to property

🔎 Between The Lines: This is an early account from police. Details in cases like this can change as detectives review evidence and speak with witnesses.

📝 The Sources: Brookhaven Police Department.