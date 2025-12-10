A top security official at a Georgia prison received medical care Monday after an inmate attacked him during a routine procedure.

What’s Happening: The Deputy Warden of Security at Dooly State Prison was helping other officers put handcuffs on a prisoner when the inmate bit the warden on the thumb.

Medical staff treated the wound right there at the facility.

What’s Important: Prison operations are running as normal. Officials confirmed there were no other injuries during the struggle, and the prison did not have to go on lockdown.

The Timeline: The incident took place on Monday, December 8.