A suspect was injured in a shooting involving Barrow County deputies who were serving a warrant Tuesday morning in Auburn.

What’s Happening: Deputies from the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office were serving a warrant on Mt. Moriah Road when the shooting occurred around 10 a.m. The injured suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

What’s Important: No deputies were injured during the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation, which is standard procedure for officer-involved shootings.

The Big Picture: The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public and described the incident as isolated to the warrant service location.