Listen to this post

A DeKalb County man was arrested Thursday morning in connection with a fatal shooting in September.

What’s Happening: Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit deputies took 35-year-old Dominique Lovett into custody at a business on South Indian Creek Drive in Stone Mountain. Lovett is charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Weapon in the death of Demetrice Chandler.

What’s Important: According to arrest warrants, Chandler was shot in the chest on September 21 in Lithonia. Deputies say the suspect then chased Chandler after shooting him. Chandler later died from his injuries.

Lovett is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.