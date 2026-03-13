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DeKalb County Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching strangers at grocery stores across the county over several months.

What’s Happening: Jerome Grogan was taken into custody and transported to DeKalb County Jail. He faces three counts of sexual battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a first-time offender, which under Georgia law applies to people convicted of a felony for the first time.

What’s Important: Police say Grogan was found wearing the same clothes he wore in one of the store surveillance videos, which led to his identification and arrest.

The Locations: The incidents took place at four stores:

– Kroger, 4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy, on Feb. 26

– Publix, 3649 Flakes Mill Road, on Feb. 26

– Kroger, 2385 Wesley Chapel Road, on Sept. 11, 2025

– Publix, 3649 Flakes Mill Road, on Sept. 3, 2025

What’s Still Unknown: DeKalb County Police say Grogan remains under investigation for other cases and that additional charges could be filed.